Driver Was Going Double Speed Limit In Fatal Head-On Crash: Somerset Prosecutor

A 20-year-old driver from Old Bridge driver was speeding and trying to pass a vehicle in a no-passing zone when he drove into oncoming traffic, causing an accident that left one person dead and another seriously hurt, authorities in Somerset County said.

Jaden Brandon Ramos was going nearly double the 35 mph limit in a 2007 Dodge Charger when he tried passing an eastbound car and veered into westbound traffic on Amwell Road in Hillsborough around 4:05 p.m. Friday, July 22, Somerset County Prosecutor John P. McDonald said.

Ramos collided head-on with a Mercedes Benz that came to rest heading south near Cemetery Lane. The driver, a 74-year-old Flemington man, sustained serious left leg injuries and was transported to an area trauma center. The lone passenger in the Mercedes, a 74-year-old Flemington woman, was also transported to an area trauma center where she was pronounced dead, authorities said.

Ramos surrendered in the crash Thursday, Aug. 11 before 9 a.m., and was charged with second degree reckless vehicular homicide and fourth degree assault-by-auto arising from a fatal motor vehicle collision. He was lodged at the Somerset County Jail pending a detention hearing.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.