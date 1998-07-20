Contact Us
Bomb Threat Unfounded At ShopRite In Somerset

Nicole Acosta
ShopRite on Elizabeth Avenue in Somerset.
ShopRite on Elizabeth Avenue in Somerset. Photo Credit: Google Maps (Street View)

A bomb threat made at New Jersey ShopRite Wednesday, July 20 was unfounded, authorities said.

Officers were called to the supermarket on Elizabeth Avenue in Somerset just before 1 p.m., Franklin Township police said.

A K-9 officer from the Middlesex County Sheriff's Office also responded to the store to help with the search, and no suspicious packages or items were discovered.

Anyone having information regarding the incident is asked to contact the Franklin Township Police Department at (732)873-5533.

