Driver Runs Red Light Causing Montgomery Crash: Police

At 7:35 a.m., a 2017 Mini Cooper was driven by a 40-year-old Princeton resident was heading westbound on Cherry Valley Road when it failed to stop for a red light and struck a 2023 Kia Forte that had entered the intersection going southbound on Great Road, Montgomery police said.

The driver of a Kia complained of head pain and was evaluated on scene by EMS, police said. The Princeton resident was issued a summons for careless driving and is due to appear in Montgomery Municipal Court, police said.

Traffic was delayed for 45 minutes as police investigated and cleaned up the scene.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Somerset and receive free news updates.