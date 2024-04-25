Fog/Mist 48°

Driver Runs Red Light Causing Montgomery Crash: Police

A 32-year-old Hillsborough resident was injured in a car crash in Montgomery on the morning of Tuesday, April 23, when the driver of the other vehicle ran a red light, authorities said.

Montgomery Township Police Department

 Photo Credit: Montgomery Township, NJ via Facebook
Sam Barron

At 7:35 a.m., a 2017 Mini Cooper was driven by a 40-year-old Princeton resident was heading westbound on Cherry Valley Road when it failed to stop for a red light and struck a 2023 Kia Forte that had entered the intersection going southbound on Great Road, Montgomery police said.

The driver of a Kia complained of head pain and was evaluated on scene by EMS, police said. The Princeton resident was issued a summons for careless driving and is due to appear in Montgomery Municipal Court, police said.

Traffic was delayed for 45 minutes as police investigated and cleaned up the scene. 

