Black Teen In Cuffs, White Teen On Couch: Viral NJ Mall Fight Ends In Controversy (VIDEO)

Authorities in Bridgewater are investigating a fight that apparently ended with a Black teen on the floor in handcuffs, and his white opponent watching comfortably from a nearby sofa.

The black teen can be heard saying "You got to stop right now," as the two argue in front of a group of friends at the Bridgewater Commons. The white teen can be seen pointing his finger in the black teen's face. The black teen appears to swat the kid's hand out of his face, then the white teen pushes him.

The two begin to fist fight.

By the time two police officers show up, the black teen is laying on the floor and the white teen is standing over him. One officer appears to seat the white teen on a nearby sofa, while the other tackles the black teen — already on the ground — into handcuffs.

The black teen was identified as 14-year-old Kye by CBS2. He recalled having two officers kneel on his back to get him into handcuffs as his opponent watched comfortably nearby. Kye says he was standing up for a friend being picked on when the fight broke out.

“I was confused, like, why they saw me as a bad person, like, me as an aggressor,” he told the outlet.

Bridgewater police on Monday said the fight was under investigation with assistance from the Somerset County Prosecutor's Office and NJ Attorney General's Internal Affairs Directive.

