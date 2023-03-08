Contact Us
Somerset Daily Voice serves Bernardsville, Bridgewater Township, Franklin Township, Hillsborough Township, Manville, Montgomery Township, North Plainfield, Raritan, Somerville & Watchung
Return to your home site

Menu

Breaking News: Boonton Police Captain Stole Personnel, IA Files From HQ, Stashed Them At Shore, In Edison: AG
DV Pilot Police & Fire

Bedminster Man Sexually Assaulted Girls At House Party, Prosecutor Says

Cecilia Levine
Email me Read More Stories
Marcelo D. Schonhauser
Marcelo D. Schonhauser Photo Credit: Somerset County Prosecutor's Office

A 45-year-old Central Jersey man has been accused of sexually assaulting 7- and 8-year-old girls at a house party earlier this month, authorities in Somerset County said.

Both victims told authorities that Marcelo D. Schonhauser, of Bedminster, assaulted them at a house party in Bedminster on Saturday, March 4, Somerset County Prosecutor John P. McDonald said.

The alleged victims were interviewed by detectives with the Somerset County Sex Crimes/Child Abuse Unit.

Schonhauser was arrested Monday, March 6 at his home in Bedminster without incident and charged with two counts of 2nd degree Sexual Assault by Sexual Contact, and two counts of 3rd degree Endangering the Welfare of a Minor.

He was was lodged in the Somerset County Jail pending a detention hearing.

to follow Daily Voice Somerset and receive free news updates.