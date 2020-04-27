Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Somerset Daily Voice
Somerset Daily Voice

DV Pilot Police & Fire

Authorities: NJ Mom Set Apartment On Fire Then Fled With 3 Kids To Perth Amboy

Jacklyn McLoughlin, 33, of Hillsborough.
Jacklyn McLoughlin, 33, of Hillsborough. Photo Credit: Somerset County Prosecutor's Office

A Hillsborough mom was charged with intentionally starting three fires inside of her apartment before fleeing the scene to Perth Amboy with her three kids, authorities said.

Hillsborough police got a 9-1-1 call around 11:10 p.m. April 20 for a fire at a Treeman Drive apartment, Somerset County Prosecutor Michael H. Robertson announced in a joint release.

A neighbor told police she saw Jacklyn McLoughlin, 33, fleeing the unit where she lived with her kids just before fire companies and police responded, Robertson said.

An investigation found that the fires were planned and deliberately set by McLoughlin, who authorities found at a home in Perth Amboy, Robertson announced alongside Somerset County Prosecutor’s Office Chief of County Detectives John W. Fodor and Hillsborough Police Chief Michael McMahon.

Her children were released to a family member, they said.

Three other tenants in the building were displaced as a result of water damage from extinguishing the fire, authorities said.

McLoughlin was being held in Somerset County Jail pending a detention hearing.

