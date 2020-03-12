Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Somerset Daily Voice serves Bernardsville, Bridgewater Township, Franklin Township, Hillsborough Township, Manville, Montgomery Township, North Plainfield, Raritan, Somerville & Watchung
Return to your home site

Menu

Somerset Daily Voice serves Bernardsville, Bridgewater Township, Franklin Township, Hillsborough Township, Manville, Montgomery Township, North Plainfield, Raritan, Somerville & Watchung

Nearby Towns

  • Mercer
    serves East Windsor, Ewing Township, Hamilton Township, Hightstown, Hopewell, Lawrence, Pennington, Princeton, Robbinsville, Trenton, West Windsor & Windsor
  • Middlesex
    serves Edison, New Brunswick, North / South / East Brunswick, Old Bridge, Perth Amboy, Piscataway, Sayreville & Woodbridge
  • Essex
    serves Belleville, Caldwell, Cedar Grove, Fairfield, Glen Ridge, Montclair, Newark, Nutley, Verona & West Orange
  • Union
    serves Berkeley Heights, Clark, Cranford, Elizabeth, Hillside, Linden, Plainfield, Rahway, Union & Westfield
  • Morris
    serves Boonton, Chatham, East Hanover, Jefferson, Kinnelon, Madison, Montville, Morris, Morristown, Parsippany-Troy Hills, Pequannock, Randolph, Rockaway, Roxbury & Washington Township
  • Warren Hunterdon
    serves Allamuchy, Clinton, Flemington, Hackettstown, Lopatcong, Mansfield, Phillipsburg, Raritan, Readington & Washington
Breaking News: Escaped AC Bank Robber From Philly Headed Back To Fed Pen
DV Pilot Police & Fire

Accused Arsonist Indicted For 7-Alarm Bound Brook Fire

Cecilia Levine
Email me Read More Stories
Juan-Hector Padilla
Juan-Hector Padilla Photo Credit: Siarra Stickle for Daily Voice/SCPO

A 29-year-old Bound Brook man was indicted on several charges stemming from a seven-alarm fire that tore through the borough in January, authorities said Thursday. 

Juan Hector Padilla was indicted on charges of second-degree burglary, second-degree aggravated arson, third-degree aggravated assault for injury to a firefighter and third-degree hindering apprehension of oneself, Somerset County Prosecutor Michael H. Robertson said alongside county and local officials.

Thirty-six fire companies from four counties responded to the Meridia II on East Main Street and Mountain Avenue around 7:55 p.m. on Jan. 12.

The fire quickly spread spread throughout the building, and an adjacent structures -- bringing the New Jersey State Forestry Service to the scene as well.

A firefighter suffered a sprained ankle while suppressing the fire, which rose to seven alarms.

The blaze could be seen several miles away and left nearly half of the town's PSE&G customers without power as of 10:30 p.m. Firefighters continued to douse hot spots into the following morning.

Detectives from the Somerset County Prosecutor’s Office, the Bound Brook Police Department, the Somerset County Prosecutor’s Office Fire Investigation Unit, fire officials from Somerset County, and State and Federal investigators responded to the scene to collaboratively conduct the fire investigation.

Padilla was seen walking near the Meridia II several times leading up to the fire, Robertson said. 

On Jan. 13, Padilla was arrested and slapped with several charges on a criminal complaint, and lodged at the Somerset County Jail pending a detention hearing Jan. 17.

After the hearing, Padilla was ordered held under an order of pretrial detention entered by the court, and indicted by a grand jury on Dec. 2.

Robertson thanked members of the Bureau of the Alcohol, Tobacco & Firearm and the Somerset County Sheriff’s Office that assisted in this investigation.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Somerset Daily Voice!

Serves Bernardsville, Bridgewater Township, Franklin Township, Hillsborough Township, Manville, Montgomery Township, North Plainfield, Raritan, Somerville & Watchung

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.