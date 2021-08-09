Contact Us
date 2021-08-09
4-Year-Old Boy Drowns In Bridgewater's Sunset Lake

Cecilia Levine
Kyle Meyers
Kyle Meyers Photo Credit: GoFundMe photo

A 4-year-old boy drowned in a Bridgewater lake on Friday.

Bystanders were performing CPR when police arrived to Sunset Lake near North Shore Drive around 8:40 p.m., Somerset County Prosecutor Michael H. Robertson said.

Officers took over CPR as the child was rushed to a nearby hospital, where he died, authorities said.

A GoFundMe page identified the boy as Kyle. The campaign was launched for his mom, Sheila Meyers. More than $20,300 had been raised as of Monday.

"Our members took heroic action to try and save his life prior to the arrival of emergency services and the police, and I am grateful for their efforts," campaign founder Michael Mclaughlin writes. 

"As a community, we are deeply wounded," Michael Mclaughlin writes. 

"Several of you have expressed a willingness to help Sheila and her family with funeral expenses, prepared meals, etc. I have reached out to Sheila's family and communicated this and her family is appreciative of our concern. This GoFundMe is Sunset Lake's effort to help."

The drowning was ruled accidental, authorities said.

The New Jersey Northern Regional Medical Examiner’s Office on Sunday performed a post-mortem examination with preliminary findings ruled the child’s death an accident by drowning. The final autopsy report along with the findings is pending.

Prosecutor Robertson, Chief Fodor and Chief Payne request anyone with information relating to the drowning to contact the Somerset County Prosecutors Office (908) 231-7100 or the Bridgewater Township Police Department at (908) 722-4111 or via the STOPit app. 

The STOPit app allows citizens to provide anonymous reports including videos and photos. STOPit can be downloaded to your smart phone for free at the Google Play Store or Apple App Store, access code: SOMERSETNJ. Information can also be provided through the Somerset County Crime Stoppers’ Tip Line at 1-888-577-TIPS (8477). All anonymous STOPit reports and Crime Stopper tips will be kept confidential.

