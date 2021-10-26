3 Women Sexually Assaulted By Unknown Male In Hillsborough, Authorities Say

Authorities in Hillsborough are seeking the man who sexually assaulted females three different times in Hillsborough earlier this month.

The first incident occurred on Oct. 7, when a female walking her dog on Farm Road was approached by an unknown white man around 7:30 p.m., the Somerset County Prosecutor's Office said.

The man approached the victim and began groping her while asking her to kiss him, Prosecutor Michael H. Robertson said. The man ran when the victim threatened to scream.

The victim described the suspect as a Caucasian male in his early 20’s, approximately 5’9” with medium long brownish hair wearing a baseball cap, white t-shirt and shorts.

Then, on Oct. 15 around 11 p.m., a female said she was approached in the vestibule of her apartment complex by a male forcibly trying to kiss her, Robertson said.

The victim told police that the man entered the vestibule of her apartment complex after the door did not close completely behind her. The victim had her back to the suspect when he grabbed her face and attempted to kiss her, according to authorities.

The victim screamed and tried to fight the male off. The male ran out of the vestibule and fled the area on foot.

The victim described the suspect as a Caucasian male in his early 20s, approximately 5'7 with medium long brown curly hair wearing a black hooded sweatshirt and jeans.

While conducting this investigation, detectives were advised of a third incident involving a female Hillsborough resident that same night at 10 p.m.

She was walking her dog near Farm Road when a male approached her and began making lewd comments. The victim walked away from the male and gave detectives with a similar description of a white male in his early 20s with a thin build wearing a hooded jacket.

Prosecutor Robertson, Chief Fodor and Chief McMahon request anyone with information relating to these incidents to contact the Somerset County Prosecutors Office Sex Crimes Unit at (908) 231-7100 or the Hillsborough Township Police Department at (908) 369-4323 or via the STOPit app. The STOPit app allows citizens to provide anonymous reports including videos and photos.

STOPit can be downloaded to your smart phone for free at the Google Play Store or Apple App Store, access code: SOMERSETNJ. Information can also be provided through the Somerset County Crime Stoppers’ Tip Line at 1-888-577-TIPS (8477). All anonymous STOPit reports and Crime Stopper tips will be kept confidential.

