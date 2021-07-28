$2,500 Reward Offered In Bridgewater Sexual Assault

Authorities in Somerset County are offering a $2,500 reward for information leading to an arrest in connection with a sexual assault at a Bridgewater park last week.

A woman was riding her bike in Duke Island Park when a man came up behind her asking to use her cell phone around 8:45 p.m. on July 18, according to Somerset County Prosecutor Michael H. Robertson, Chief of County Detectives John W. Fodor, and Bridgewater Township Chief of Police Paul Payne.

The woman told investigators the man held a knife to her throat and asked for her money. After handing over her money, the woman said that the man sexually assaulted her in the nearby bushes and then fled the area on a bike towards Raritan, NJ, authorities said.

The victim described the suspect as a Hispanic male approximately 5’4” to 5’6” between 151 pounds and 175 pounds with a medium to stocky build and olive to dark skin complexion.

The man was reported to be approximately in his 30’s with short black hair, wearing a black hood and dark pants.

The next day, a composite sketch of the alleged suspect was drawn by a composite sketch artist with New Jersey State Police.

Investigators are asking for the public’s assistance with any information as to the potential identification of the suspect. Authorities urge the public not to confront the suspect and notify police.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Somerset County Prosecutors Office Sex Crimes Unit at (908) 231-7100 or the Bridgewater Township Police Department at (908) 722-4111 or via the STOPit app. The STOPit app allows citizens to provide anonymous reports including videos and photos. STOPit can be downloaded on a smartphone for free at the Google Play Store or Apple App Store, access code: SOMERSET NJ

Information can also be provided through the Somerset County Crime Stoppers’ Tip Line at 1-888-577-TIPS (8477). All anonymous STOPit reports and Crime Stopper tips will be kept confidential.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.