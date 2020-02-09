Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Somerset Daily Voice serves Bernardsville, Bridgewater Township, Franklin Township, Hillsborough Township, Manville, Montgomery Township, North Plainfield, Raritan, Somerville & Watchung
2 Suspects -- 1 With Distinct Walk -- Captured In Somerset County Gunshot Killing

Cecilia Levine
Email me Read More Stories
Chris Gardner, 29, of New Brunswick, and William Brandon, 28, of Somerset. Photo Credit: SCPO
Suspects in Somerset County homicide
Suspects in Somerset County homicide Video Credit: SCPO

Two suspects including one with a distinct walk wanted in a Somerset County gunshot killing have been arrested, authorities said.

William Brandon, 28, of Somerset, and Chris Gardner, 29, of New Brunswick, were charged in the killing of Raphael Edwards on July 7, in Franklin Township, Somerset County Prosecutor Michael H. Robertson said in a joint release.

Crime Stoppers of Somerset County, Inc. had offered a reward of up to $2,500 for information leading to the identification and arrests of one or more suspects responsible for the shooting.

A two-month investigation identified one suspect as Brandon, who was arrested on Aug. 25 on charges of murder and unlawful weapon possession, authorities said.

Gardner was charged with murder, conspiracy to commit murder and unlawful weapon possession, and arrested Aug. 31, Robertson said.

Both men were lodged in the Somerset County Jail pending a bail detention hearing.

Prosecutor Robertson, Chief Fodor and Director Spruill request anyone with information relating to the homicide to contact the Somerset County Prosecutors Office Major Crimes Unit at (908) 231-7100 or the Franklin Township Police Department at (732) 873-5533 or via the STOPit app. 

The STOPit app allows citizens to provide anonymous reports including videos and photos. STOPit can be downloaded to your smart phone for free at the Google Play Store or Apple App Store, access code: SOMERSETNJ. Information can also be provided through the Somerset County Crime Stoppers’ Tip Line at 1-888-577-TIPS (8477). All anonymous STOPit reports and Crime Stopper tips will be kept confidential. 

