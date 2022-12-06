‘He Knew Nothing But Love:’ Myles Fitzpatrick Of Somerset County Dies, 17

Beloved brother and Somerset County native Myles A. Fitzpatrick died on Monday, Nov. 7. He was 17.

Myles, of Manville, “knew nothing but love” and was known for his ability to spread happiness and joy wherever he went, despite handling obstacles of his own, his memorial says.

“When Myles was younger, we didn’t know he was going to be our son, so we called him our daughter and sister,” reads his obituary.

Loved by many, Myles had an incredible sense of humor — and an unmatched ability to show off his “mosquito twerk” skills on the dance floor.

He also had an adventurous side with a passion for exploring the outdoors, as well as camping and hiking, his memorial says.

Above all, Myles’ love for his family was absolutely limitless. His favorite activity was spending time with his loving mother, Danielle Warshefski; and his siblings, Sean Fitzpatrick, Justyn, Kaleb, Evelyn Gawel.

In addition to his mother and siblings, Myles is survived by his stepfather, Robert Gawel; grandparents, Ruth-Ann and Mark Bradley, James and Kim Keastead, Debbie Ruscetta and Mark Ziliko, and Timothy Gawel; his great grandparents, Barbara Alton and John Case, III; his Aunt Amanda and Uncle Matt Campisi; his uncles, Justin and Travis Keastead; his Aunt Mallory LoPresti and Heather Quin; cousins, Ryan and Aubrey Campisi; his loving cat, Simba, and many extended family members and close friends who will cherish his memory forever.

Myles’ funeral was held at Fucillo & Warren Funeral Home in Manville on Wednesday, Nov. 16.

Donations can be made to Edge, a LGBTQIA fundraiser, in behalf of Myles’ loving memory:

“All I can say is my sweet boy, my heart will forever love you,” reads a heartbreaking tribute from Danielle Warshefski.

“I will always always miss you and just know YOU MYLES WILL NEVER BE FORGOTTEN, EVER! My baby you will always be. Rest in peace sweet boy and dance with the angels in the sky.”

Click here to view the full obituary of Myles A. Fitzpatrick.

