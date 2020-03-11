Zoom Bombed: Porn-Sharing Hackers Disrupt Raritan Council Meeting

A New Jersey town council trying to meet for the first time last month since COVID-19 restrictions were implemented was derailed by a group of hackers.

The hackers shared pornography and yelled profanities during the Oct. 27 Raritan Borough Council Meeting, aired for the public over Zoom.

The meeting was quickly shut down but continued off the air, Mayor Zachary Bray said.

A phone-in option for those participating from home. No major business was acted upon, the mayor said.

The council will meet again Nov. 17.

Hello, Tonight’s council meeting was hacked and we are terribly embarrassed by the the graphic language and image... Posted by Mayor Zachary R Bray on Tuesday, October 27, 2020

