WINNER: Powerball Ticket Good For $50K Sold In Somerset County

Cecilia Levine
Krauszer's in Basking Ridge
Krauszer's in Basking Ridge Photo Credit: Google Maps

A Powerball ticket winning the third-tier prize of $50,000 was sold in Somerset County.

The New Jersey Lottery ticket from the Wednesday, Dec. 30 drawing was sold at Krauszer’s Convenience in Basking Ridge.

The winning numbers were: 03, 43, 45, 61, and 65. The Red Power Ball number was 14. The Multiplier number was 02. 

More than 48,740 New Jersey players took home an estimated $240,951 in prizes ranging from $4 to $200. The Powerball jackpot rolls to $384,000,000 for the next drawing to be held Saturday, Jan. 2, at 10:59 p.m.

