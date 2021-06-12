Toll Hikes Expected On Parkway, NJ Turnpike: Report

Some of you are making resolutions to be wealthier in the new year -- but the tolls New Jersey Turnpike and Garden State Parkway have no intention of helping you achieve that

Tolls on the highways are going up on Jan. 1, NJ Advance Media reports.

Despite a 2020 toll road increase, the rate on two of New Jersey’s most traveled highways are about to increase, this time by 3%, the outlet said.

The tolls will increase on the New Jersey Turnpike, and the Atlantic City Expressway, the outlet reports citing the New Jersey Turnpike Authority.

“The purpose of the 3% indexing is to provide a stable funding source for capital needs. That’s where the additional revenue will be going,” Tom Feeney, a Turnpike Authority spokesman told the outlet. “It will support the unprecedented amount of work being done under the Authority’s long-term capital program.”

The revenue could be as high as 7.6% above budgeted levels, if traffic volume returns to pre-pandemic levels.

