Recall Issued For 185K Pounds Of Bacon Product That May Contain Metal

A national recall has been issued for a popular bacon topping product that may be contaminated with extraneous materials, including metal.

Smithfield Packaged Meats announced a recall of approximately 185,610 pounds of ready-to-eat bacon products, the US Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) announced.

According to FSIS, the items subject to recall were shipped to distributors and retail locations nationwide. Some of the bacon products may have been used to produce other products.

The items being recalled were produced between Monday, Feb. 21 and Wednesday, Feb. 23 or Thursday, March 3 and Saturday, March 5:

Five-pound packages containing “Golden Crisp Patrick Cudahy Precooked Bacon Topping” with lot codes 2054, 2062 and 2063;

Five-pound packages containing “Smithfield Precooked Bacon Topping” with lot codes 2063 and 2064;

Five-pound packages containing “Golden Crisp Patrick Cudahy Fully Cooked Bacon Topping Applewood Smoked” with lot codes 2053 and 2062;

Five-pound packages containing “Smithfield Fully Cooked Bacon Topping” with lot codes 2064;

Five-pound packages containing “Member’s Mark Fully Cooked Bacon Crumbles” with a “best if used by” date of “2022-11-18.”

Recalled items bear the establishment number “EST. 27384” inside the USDA mark of inspection

The problem was discovered after FSIS received a customer complaint that they found metal inside their bacon topping, though there have been no reports of injuries or adverse reactions tied to the recalled products.

“FSIS is concerned that some product may be in consumers’ refrigerators or found at distributor and retail locations,” they said. “Consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them.

“Additionally, distributors and retailers are urged not to sell these products. These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.”

