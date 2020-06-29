Pair Of $50K Lottery Tickets Sold In Bergen, Somerset Counties

A pair of winning New Jersey Lottery tickets were sold in Bergen and Somerset counties.

Tickets matching four of the five white balls and the Powerball for the Saturday, June 27 drawing were sold at 7-Eleven on State Street in Hackensack and QuickChek on Union Avenue in Bridgewater.

The winning numbers were: 09, 36, 49, 56, and 62. The Red Power Ball was 08, and the Multiplier number was 02.

Each of the lucky winners will take home the $50,000 third-tier prize.

The Powerball jackpot now totals $51 million, and the next drawing will be held on Wednesday, July 1 at 10:59 p.m.

