Fog/Mist 48°

SHARE

Liquor Cave Somerset Shopping Center Bridgewater

A liquor store with multiple locations across New Jersey has another one coming soon.

Somerset Shopping Center will soon have a Liquor Cave

Somerset Shopping Center will soon have a Liquor Cave

 Photo Credit: Levin Properties
Jon Craig
Facebook @joncraigdv Email me Read More Stories

Liquor Cave is opening its fifth store at Somerset Shopping Center in Bridgewater, which will sell fine wine, spirits and craft beer. An opening date was not announced.

Levin Management Corporation (LMC) serves as the leasing and managing agent for Somerset Shopping Center. LMC Senior Leasing Representative Vanessa Kelty arranged the 7,400-square-foot Liquor Cave lease.

Located in the heart of one of the state’s wealthiest counties, at the busy junction of Routes 202/206 and 28, the 219,000-square-foot retail center is a "stellar location" for any tenant, Kelly said.

“Liquor Cave will benefit from Somerset Shopping Center’s excellent demographics, accessibility and visibility,” she said. 

to follow Daily Voice Somerset and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE