Liquor Cave is opening its fifth store at Somerset Shopping Center in Bridgewater, which will sell fine wine, spirits and craft beer. An opening date was not announced.

Levin Management Corporation (LMC) serves as the leasing and managing agent for Somerset Shopping Center. LMC Senior Leasing Representative Vanessa Kelty arranged the 7,400-square-foot Liquor Cave lease.

Located in the heart of one of the state’s wealthiest counties, at the busy junction of Routes 202/206 and 28, the 219,000-square-foot retail center is a "stellar location" for any tenant, Kelly said.

“Liquor Cave will benefit from Somerset Shopping Center’s excellent demographics, accessibility and visibility,” she said.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Somerset and receive free news updates.