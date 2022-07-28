PA Man Admits Traveling To NJ For What He Thought Was Sex With 14-Year-Old

A Pennsylvania man admitted traveling to New Jersey for what he thought would be sex with a 14-year-old partner, federal authorities said.

Quentin Anthony Blount, 29, of Easton, was one of a dozen men nabbed in an undercover roundup of accused predators who investigators said trolled social media for what would be the statutory rape of underage girls and boys.

He took a deal from the government rather than risk trial, pleading guilty on Thursday to traveling with the intent to engage in sex.

Blount, like the other defendants, virtually hooked up with what he thought was an underage teen after spotting what was a bogus social media profile, U.S. Attorney Philip R. Sellinger said.

He was actually communicating with an undercover investigator, part of a joint operation of federal authorities and their colleagues from the Somerset County Prosecutor's Office and local police departments.

"After an extensive conversation with the undercover officer, Blount agreed to pay in order to have sex with the minor," Sellinger said Thursday.

He then traveled to an arranged meeting location in Somerset County, where he was arrested, the U.S. attorney said.

U.S. District Court Judge Michael A. Shipp scheduled sentencing for Dec. 8 following Thursday's plea hearing in Trenton.

Sellinger credited special agents of the FBI and members of the Somerset County Prosecutor’s Office with the investigation leading to the plea secured by Assistant U.S. Attorney Shawn Barnes of his Criminal Division in Newark.

