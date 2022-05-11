NJ Hospitals Graded From Safest To Least Safe

A website dedicated to analyzing and publishing data on safety and quality of hospitals in the US has released new findings.

New Jersey comes in at No. 12 in the country, and has 30 hospitals that were graded an A by the Leapfrog study.

Each hospital is graded A through D on infections, problems with surgery, safety problems, practice to prevent errors, and doctors/nurses/hospital staff.

Click here for the full list of Leapfrog's NJ Hospital Safety Grades.

