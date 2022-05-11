Contact Us
Somerset Daily Voice
NJ Hospitals Graded From Safest To Least Safe

Cecilia Levine
Capital Health Medical Center - Hopewell
Capital Health Medical Center - Hopewell Photo Credit: Google Maps

A website dedicated to analyzing and publishing data on safety and quality  of hospitals in the US has released new findings.

New Jersey comes in at No. 12 in the country, and has 30 hospitals that were graded an A by the Leapfrog study.

Each hospital is graded A through D on infections, problems with surgery, safety problems, practice to prevent errors, and doctors/nurses/hospital staff.

Click here for the full list of Leapfrog's NJ Hospital Safety Grades.

