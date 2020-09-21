NJ Drivers Infuriated By Network Outage At All 39 MVC Centers

All of New Jersey's 39 Motor Vehicle Commission agencies are back up and running after a network issue that kept them from processing transactions Monday morning.
The problem reported at 9 a.m. was caused by vendor software and did not affect online transactions, state officials said.
The issue has since been resolved, though the Edison center remains closed until Tuesday, due to a power outage.
Some New Jersey drivers have been lining up at the state's centers nearly every day since July, when they reopened after months of closures amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
This incident did not help.
