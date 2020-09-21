Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Somerset Daily Voice serves Bernardsville, Bridgewater Township, Franklin Township, Hillsborough Township, Manville, Montgomery Township, North Plainfield, Raritan, Somerville & Watchung
NJ Drivers Infuriated By Network Outage At All 39 MVC Centers

Cecilia Levine
Lines at the Lodi DMV
Lines at the Lodi DMV Photo Credit: Glenn Schuck

All of New Jersey's 39 Motor Vehicle Commission agencies are back up and running after a network issue that kept them from processing transactions Monday morning.

The problem reported at 9 a.m. was caused by vendor software and did not affect online transactions, state officials said.

The issue has since been resolved, though the Edison center remains closed until Tuesday, due to a power outage.

Some New Jersey drivers have been lining up at the state's centers nearly every day since July, when they reopened after months of closures amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

This incident did not help.

