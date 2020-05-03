Contact Us
Lottery Ticket Good For $50K Sold In Somerset County

Jon Craig
A winning Powerball ticket was sold at this ShopRite in Bound Brook.
A winning Powerball ticket was sold at this ShopRite in Bound Brook. Photo Credit: Google Maps

A winning New Jersey Lottery ticket was sold in Somerset County.

The winning ticket from Wednesday's Powerball drawing was sold at ShopRite, 611 West Union Ave. in Bound Brook.

One ticket matched four of the five white balls and the Powerball The winning numbers were: 18, 43, 58, 60 and 68. The Red Power Ball number was 14.

The winner will take home $50,000.

The Powerball jackpot rolls to $100 million for the next drawing to be held Saturday.

