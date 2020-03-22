First COVID-19 Fatality Announced In Bridgewater

Officials in Bridgewater on Sunday announced the township's first coronavirus-related fatality.

As of Sunday, there were 51 presumed positive patients in Somerset County out of the more than 1,900 in the state.

There were 20 coronavirus related deaths in New Jersey as of Sunday.

"We must treat all of our neighbors like family now," Mayor Matthew Moench said, while stressing the importance of social distancing. "Everyone has a role to play."

