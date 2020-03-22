Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Somerset Daily Voice serves Bernardsville, Bridgewater Township, Franklin Township, Hillsborough Township, Manville, Montgomery Township, North Plainfield, Raritan, Somerville & Watchung
Breaking News: Imprisoned Harvey Weinstein Tests Positive For Coronavirus
News

First COVID-19 Fatality Announced In Bridgewater

Cecilia Levine
Bridgewater Mayor Matthew Moench
Bridgewater Mayor Matthew Moench Photo Credit: Mayor Matthew Moench

Officials in Bridgewater on Sunday announced the township's first coronavirus-related fatality.

As of Sunday, there were 51 presumed positive patients in Somerset County out of the more than 1,900 in the state.

There were 20 coronavirus related deaths in New Jersey as of Sunday.

"We must treat all of our neighbors like family now," Mayor Matthew Moench said, while stressing the importance of social distancing. "Everyone has a role to play."

