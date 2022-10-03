Energy Bills Could Spike By 25% For New Jersey Customers

Energy bills could be spiking for millions of New Jersey customers due to rate hikes on natural gas.

Rate increases for natural gas customers were approved last month for PSE&G by the Board of Public Utilities. The higher rates were approved to maintain profit margins as the price of natural gas rises.

Of PSEG's 2.4 million customers, 1.9 million are for gas. The new rates went into effect Saturday, Oct. 1.

A PSEG spokesperson issued the following statement to NJ Advance Media:

“The rate increase responds to the 200% increase in natural gas prices. World events and increased demand have led to significant volatility in the natural gas commodity markets, putting upward pressure on the supply charge.”

Click here to follow Daily Voice Somerset and receive free news updates.