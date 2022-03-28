COVID-19: These Are Most Common Symptoms For New 'Stealth Omicron' Variant

With the number of COVID-19 cases linked to the subvariant of the Omicron strain on the rise, attention is turning to its symptoms.

The so-called "Stealth Omicron" strain now accounts for about 35 percent of new COVID cases in the United States, according to the Centers for Disease Control & Prevention (CDC).

Those infected with the BA.2 subvariant have been mainly reporting symptoms common to Omicron, NBC News reported. They are:

Cough

Fatigue

Congestion

Runny nose

In addition, dizziness that may come and go during the day has been reported among those infected with the BA.2 sub-variant.

The BA.2 subvariant has a faster rate of transmission than BA.1, the original Omicron strain, experts say, but it's not believed to cause more severe illness.

