Somerset Daily Voice serves Bernardsville, Bridgewater Township, Franklin Township, Hillsborough Township, Manville, Montgomery Township, North Plainfield, Raritan, Somerville & Watchung
News

COVID-19: These Are Most Common Symptoms For New 'Stealth Omicron' Variant

Joe Lombardi
Facebook @joe_lombardi Email me Read More Stories
COVID-19
COVID-19 Photo Credit: Photo by Viktorr Forgacs on Unsplash

With the number of COVID-19 cases linked to the subvariant of the Omicron strain on the rise, attention is turning to its symptoms.

The so-called "Stealth Omicron" strain now accounts for about 35 percent of new COVID cases in the United States, according to the Centers for Disease Control & Prevention (CDC).

Those infected with the BA.2 subvariant have been mainly reporting symptoms common to Omicron, NBC News reported. They are:

  • Cough
  • Fatigue
  • Congestion
  • Runny nose

In addition, dizziness that may come and go during the day has been reported among those infected with the BA.2 sub-variant.

The BA.2 subvariant has a faster rate of transmission than BA.1, the original Omicron strain, experts say, but it's not believed to cause more severe illness.

