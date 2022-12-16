Burglar Stole Items From Watchung Family's Safe: Prosecutor

A 42-year-old man from Irvington has been arrested for stealing from a family's safe in Watchung, authorities said.

Randolph C. McLeod was charged with burglary, theft and several other charges.

The theft occurred about 1:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 6 on Johnston Drive, according to Somerset County Prosecutor John P. McDonald, Somerset County Prosecutor’s Office Chief of County Detectives John W. Fodor and Watchung Borough Police Chief Andrew Hart.

Police observed evidence of forced entry at the residence and learned that the victim responded home to numerous items missing from a safe in the residence.

A search warrant was conducted on McLeod’s residence and vehicle in which proceeds from the residential burglary were located and seized, the prosecutor said.

McLeod was additionally charged with possession of a handgun and burglary tools.

He was being held in the Somerset County Jail pending a detention hearing.

