Bandana-Wearing Masturbator Spotted On Homeowner's Somerset County Lawn

Jon Craig
Somerset County Prosecutor's Office
A Somerset County resident complained of a man in a bandana masturbating on his front lawn, authorities said.

Somerset County Prosecutor John P. McDonald and other officials said similar indecent exposure crimes were reported last year in Hillsborough Township.

The latest incident occurred on Meadowbrook Drive during the evening hours of Wednesday, March 22, McDonald said.

At approximately 10:15 p.m., Hillsborough Township Police were dispatched to Meadowbrook Drive on a report of indecent exposure involving an unknown white man.

Responding Officers canvassed the area but were unsuccessful in locating the man, McDonald said. Officers were able to confirm the incident by viewing the surveillance footage. 

Authorities request anyone with information relating to this investigation to contact the Somerset County Prosecutor’s Office at 908- 231-7100, or the Hillsborough Township Police Department at 908-369-4323. 

