18-Year-Old Driver Ejected In Route 287 Crash Faces Long Road To Recovery

Cecilia Levine
Kamil D. Nowak
Kamil D. Nowak Photo Credit: Carolyn Wilks GoFundMe

The 18-year-old driver ejected in a Route 287 crash over the weekend is facing a long road to recovery.

Kamil D. Nowak, of Rockaway, was heading south in the express lanes when his Infiniti ran off the road to the left and struck multiple trees around 1:25 a.m. Sunday, Feb. 12 in Bridgewater, New Jersey State Police Trooper Charles Marchan said.

Nowak was ejected and rushed to the hospital, where he has remained since and undergone multiple surgeries, according to Carolyn Wilks, the mom of one of his friends who started a GoFundMe campaign.

Wilks says Nowak will face a long road to recovery.

