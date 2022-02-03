Contact Us
Somerset Daily Voice
$10K Lottery Winner Sold At Somerset County QuickChek

Cecilia Levine
QuickChek (file photo)
QuickChek (file photo) Photo Credit: Google Maps

A New Jersey Lottery ticket good for $10,000 was sold in Somerset County.

The ticket was from the Tuesday, March 1 Mega Millions drawing.

It was purchased at Quick Chek #129, 1296 US Highway Route 28, Somerville.

The winning numbers for the Tuesday, March 1, drawing were: 18, 22, 38, 39, and 50. The Gold Mega Ball was 18, and the Megaplier Multiplier was 02.

The jackpot rolls to $113 million for the next drawing to be held on Friday, March 4, at 11 p.m. 

