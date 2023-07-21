Man Sexually Abused Girls Ages 8 To 15 In Raritan Then Relocated To Texas, Police Say

Janakiraman Somasundaram sexually assaulted one victim, a girl, who was between the ages of 8 and 11 at the time of the incidents, Somerset County Prosecutor John P. McDonald said.

A second victim told detectives she was sexually abused by Somasundaram when she was 15, McDonald said. Both instances happened in Raritan.

Somasundaram was subsequently charged with various counts of second-degree sexual assault, third-degree endangering the welfare of a minor and fourth-degree criminal sexual contact.

Somasundaram had relocated to Texas. On Wednesday, July 5, police said. He was apprehended without incident at his home in Celina, Texas by members of the Celina Police Department who were assisting New Jersey authorities.

Somasundaram subsequently waived extradition from Texas and was transported to Somerville, on Tuesday, July 18, where he was lodged in the Somerset County Jail pending a detention hearing.

Prosecutor McDonald, Chief Roman, and Chief Nolte request that anyone with information relating to the sexual assaults to contact the Somerset County Prosecutor’s Office Sex Crimes/Child Abuse Unit at (908) 231-7100 or the Raritan Borough Police Department at (908) 725-6200 or via the STOPit app.

