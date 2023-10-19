Man Covers Victim's Mouth, Eyes On Bridgewater Walking Path, Robs Her Of Cellphone: Prosecutor

Elias Rodriguez, of Brick, is believed to have approach the woman on the path behind the Blessed Sacrament Church on Washington Valley Road around 9:50 a.m. on Sunday, July 9, in Bridgewater Township, Somerset County Prosecutor John P. McDonald said.

The victim said she was walking the path behind the church when a man, later identified as Rodriguez, came up behind her and put his hands over her eyes and mouth. The victim began to struggle with Rodriguez, and both fell to the ground.

Rodriguez took the victim’s cellphone and fled the area, police asid. The victim chased after her attacker, who got into a dark colored SUV and left the area.

Rodriguez was identified as the suspect following an investigation, and was arrested in Jackson Township on Wednesday, Oct. 18 without incident. He was charged with second-degree robbery, second-degree attempted sexual assault, second-degree attempted aggravated sexual assault, and lodged in the Somerset County Jail.

