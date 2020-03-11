Contact Us
Somerset Daily Voice serves Bernardsville, Bridgewater Township, Franklin Township, Hillsborough Township, Manville, Montgomery Township, North Plainfield, Raritan, Somerville & Watchung
Return to your home site

Menu

Somerset Daily Voice serves Bernardsville, Bridgewater Township, Franklin Township, Hillsborough Township, Manville, Montgomery Township, North Plainfield, Raritan, Somerville & Watchung

Nearby Towns

  • Essex
    serves Belleville, Caldwell, Cedar Grove, Fairfield, Glen Ridge, Montclair, Newark, Nutley, Verona & West Orange
  • Morris
    serves Boonton, Chatham, East Hanover, Jefferson, Kinnelon, Madison, Montville, Morris, Morristown, Parsipanny-Troy Hills, Pequannock, Randolph, Rockaway, Roxbury & Washington Township
  • Warren Hunterdon
    serves Allamuchy, Clinton, Flemington, Hackettstown, Lopatcong, Mansfield, Phillipsburg, Raritan, Readington & Washington
  • Union
    serves Berkeley Heights, Clark, Cranford, Elizabeth, Hillside, Linden, Plainfield, Rahway, Union & Westfield
Breaking News: Monmouth County Roofer Admits Ducking $540,000 In Employment Taxes
Lifestyle

Somerset County 7th Grader Headed To Scripps Spelling Bee After Nailing This Word

Cecilia Levine
Facebook @cecrl Email me Read More Stories
Aritra Banerjee, a seventh grader at Bridgewater-Raritan Regional Middle School, with Somerset County Freeholder Brian Gallagher.
Aritra Banerjee, a seventh grader at Bridgewater-Raritan Regional Middle School, with Somerset County Freeholder Brian Gallagher. Photo Credit: SCLSNJ

"Viscerotonia" is the word that Bridgewater-Raritan seventh grader Aritra Banerjee nailed in the Somerset County Library System of New Jersey’s Bee Spectacular Spelling Bee.

And because of it, he's heading to the 2020 Scripps National Spelling Bee in Washington D.C.

"Viscerotonia" is defined by by Merriam-Webster as "a pattern of temperament that is marked by predominance of social over intellectual or physical factors and exhibits conviviality, tolerance, complacency, and love of food."

Banerjee, won SCLSNJ’s spelling bee last year, will head to the Scripps spelling bee on May 24.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Somerset Daily Voice!

Serves Bernardsville, Bridgewater Township, Franklin Township, Hillsborough Township, Manville, Montgomery Township, North Plainfield, Raritan, Somerville & Watchung

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

Somerset Daily Voice!

Serves Bernardsville, Bridgewater Township, Franklin Township, Hillsborough Township, Manville, Montgomery Township, North Plainfield, Raritan, Somerville & Watchung

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.