'Horrible Reality:' Challenges Mount For Branchburg Mom With Recent ALS Diagnosis

Branchburg mom Jill Jaecks McNeil’s recent diagnosis of Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS) has left her with serious symptoms that have been worsening over a short period of time, according to a GoFundMe launched for her support.

“Many of us learned about this debilitating disease years ago when our families participated in the viral ‘ice-bucket challenge,’ reads the campaign, launched by Kristin Adams. “Sadly, it has become a horrible reality for Jill and her family.”

To make matters worse, Jill’s worsening symptoms have left her without the ability to perform several basic life tasks, according to the fundraiser.

“Unfortunately, her symptoms have already progressed to the point where she is unable to work, drive, or prepare meals,” reads the campaign.

Described as a good friend and neighbor, the devoted mom and her family now have to navigate the financial challenges of treatment while keeping up with other everyday expenses.

“Navigating care and support over the weeks and months ahead is going to be challenging enough without worrying about rent or groceries,” Adams writes.

Nearly $10,600 had been raised for the family as of Wednesday, Dec. 6 — less than 10 days after the campaign’s launch. A MealTrain has been organized as well and has several open drop-off dates available.

Meanwhile, social media shares were helping the fundraiser gain traction:

A Sunday, Dec. 3 update to the campaign relayed a message of gratitude from Jill:

“I just wanted to say thank you so much for your kindness and generosity both here on the GoFundMe and on the meal train,” reads the update. “I feel so blessed and loved and am so appreciative.”

