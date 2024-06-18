Fogo de Chão Opening Bridgewater Location

Fogo de Chão, the popular Brazilian steakhouse chain, announced it is opening in Bridgewater at Bridgewater Commons on Monday, June 24.

The Bridgewater location features an expansive dining room centered around an open-air churrasco grill, offering guests a view of gaucho chefs butchering, hand carving, and grilling their meat over an open flame.

Fogo de Chão has been expanding its Garden State footprint, recently opening locations in Paramus and Wayne.

