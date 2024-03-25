Fair 31°

Fire Ravages Hillsborough Garage: FD

Fast-working firefighters were able extinguish a blaze in a Hillsborough garage early Monday, March 25, authorities said.

March 25 garage fire.

 Photo Credit: Hillsborough Fire Co. #3 - Station 38
Sam Barron

At 4:55 a.m., officers  responded to 201 Woods Rd. and found a detached garage on the property fully engulfed in flames and heavy smoke, Hillsborough Township Police said. 

Firefighters arrived on scene and quickly extinguished the fire, police said. The garage was unoccupied and no injuries were reported, police said.

The Hillsborough Township Police Department and the Hillsborough Township Bureau of Fire Safety are investigating the blaze, which is not considered suspicious, police said.

