Fire Ravages Hillsborough Garage: FD

At 4:55 a.m., officers responded to 201 Woods Rd. and found a detached garage on the property fully engulfed in flames and heavy smoke, Hillsborough Township Police said.

Firefighters arrived on scene and quickly extinguished the fire, police said. The garage was unoccupied and no injuries were reported, police said.

The Hillsborough Township Police Department and the Hillsborough Township Bureau of Fire Safety are investigating the blaze, which is not considered suspicious, police said.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Somerset and receive free news updates.