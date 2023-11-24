Overcast 32°

Fatal Fire: Remains Recovered From Franklin Township Thanksgiving Blaze

One person died in a fire on Thanksgiving in Somerset County, authorities said.

Only one person was home when the fire broke out just before 11:50 p.m. on Amwell Road in Franklin Township, Somerset County Prosecutor John P. McDonald said.

The fire was raging when Franklin Township firefighters and police officers responded. After the flames were put out, firefighters recovered the remains of an occupant, McDonald said.

The victim has not yet been positively identified.

The New Jersey Northern Regional Medical Examiners Office is investigating.

Middlebush Fire, Millstone Valley Fire, Somerset Fire and Rescue Company, Elizabeth Avenue Fire, Community Fire and Rescue, Woods Road Fire, and Hillsborough Fire. Somerset County Communications Center also responded.

