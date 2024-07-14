Chicken Joint Owned By Shaq Opening In Bridgewater

Big Chicken, which was founded by NBA Hall of Famer Shaquille O'Neal, a Newark native, is opening in Bridgewater on Thursday, July 18 at the Village at Bridgewater Commons.

To celebrate the grand opening, the first 34 fans in line will get free Big Chicken food and drinks for a year, up to $10 a week. Shaq famously wore #34 while dominating the NBA during his time with the Orlando Magic, Los Angeles Lakers and Miami Heat.

“We’re so excited to welcome Shaquille O’Neal back home, in the tastiest possible said Troy Fischer, senior general manager at Bridgewater Commons.

Big Chicken specialties include the Original Big Chicken sandwich, Uncle Jerome's Nashville Hot and the Ultimate, a chicken sandwich with mac and cheese, crispy fried onions and roasted garlic bbq aioli. The Shaq Attack is a chicken sandwich with with pepper jack cheese, jalapeño slaw and spicy chipotle bbq sauce.

This is Big Chicken's first location in the Garden State. It has 18 locations nationwide.

