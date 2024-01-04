Careless Driver, 19, Causes Two-Car Crash: Montgomery Police

At 1 p.m., Montgomery police and EMS responded to Hollow Road, north of Route 518 for a car crash with injuries, officers said. The 19-year-old was operating a Mazda CX9 northbound on Hollow Road when she attempted to make a left turn into a driveway, officers said. She crashed into a 2012 Toyota Camry that injured a 78-year-old Skillman resident, police said.

The 78-year-old suffered minor abrasions to her wrist and taken to Penn Medicine Princeton Medical by ambulance while the 19-year-old declined further treatment, police said. Both vehicles were towed and Hollow Road was closed for an hour as police investigated the scene, officers said.

The 19-year-old is due back in Montgomery Township Municipal Court on the careless driving summons, police said.

