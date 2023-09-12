Firearms, Ammo Seized From 18-Year-Old Man Charged With Attempted Murder In NJ Shooting Spree

Ryan Vandermeer, 18, of Hillsborough, is being held in the Somerset County Jail on charges of attempted murder and various weapons offenses in connection with the incidents on Sept. 3 and Sept. 5, Somerset County Prosecutor John P. McDonald said.

Vandermeer is believed to have fired shots into the rear sliding glass door of a Robin Road home on Sunday, Sept. 3, between 10:15 p.m. and 10:45 p.m., McDonald said alongside local police.

That same night, within the same time frame, the second-floor exterior of a Brookside Lane home was also struck by a low caliber bullet. Both homes were occupied at the time of the incidents, and no injuries were reported.

Then, two days later around 8:30 p.m., the rear sliding glass door of a Gateway Boulevard home was struck by a medium caliber bullet. This home was also occupied at the time of the shooting, and no injuries were reported.

Vanderveer was identified as a suspect in the shootings. On Tuesday, Sept. 12, a Superior Court search warrant was executed on Vandermeer’s home in Hillsborough, where authorities found numerous firearms and ammunition, which will be forwarded for further ballistic testing.

Vanderveer was jailed pending a detention hearing.

