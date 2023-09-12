Army Veteran, Somerset County Dad Of 2 Jaime Ayuso Dies After Pancreatitis Battle, 47

Jaime Lee Ayuso died Wednesday, Sept. 6 at the age of 47, his obituary says.

Described as a “daredevil,” Jaime was known for his many achievements, which included being a mechanic, a tow truck driver, and an army soldier.

He loved riding motorcycles and “lived his life with no fear,” reads his obituary.

Jaime was also a dedicated father to his two loving children, Christian and Gianna.

In addition to his children, Jaime leaves behind his adoring wife, Theresa, and many extended family members and close friends.

Meanwhile, more than $14,600 had been raised on a GoFundMe for Jaime’s funeral expenses in six days.

“At the young age of 47, we lost a loving husband, father, brother, son, friend and retired veteran of the army,” reads the campaign.

“We lost him from a long battle of end stage pancreatitis. We are heartbroken and devastated by this enormous loss.”

Several loved ones shared condolences on the fundraiser and social media as well:

“RIP my dear friend,” writes Amy Hazlewood-Stahl.

“Through good times and bad, you were ALWAYS there with your big heart and wise words. So many memories and good times throughout our 30 year friendship. No words can express how much you will be missed.”

Jaime’s funeral was scheduled for Wednesday, Sept. 13 at Mary Mother of God Church in Hillsborough.

“He will be greatly missed by everyone who was blessed to know him,” reads his obituary.

Click here to view/donate to Jaime Ayuso’s Funeral Expenses on GoFundMe.

