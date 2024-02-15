Account Exec From Somerville Shines On Hit Netflix Dating Experiment 'Love Is Blind'

John "Johnny" McIntyre, 27, whose LinkedIn profile says he attended Somerville High School, is among the 30 men and women on Season 6 of the hit Netflix dating show "Love Is Blind," which aptly debuted on Valentine's Day.

That of a dating experiment, cast members — who this season are all from the Charlotte, NC, area — will go on dates from either side of a wall, without ever having met or know what the other looks like "to disrupt the swipe-happy world of modern dating and attempt to forge genuine relationships," Netflix says.

Johnny got his degree in finance from East Carolina University after graduating Somerville High School, and currently works at a software company, his LinkedIn profile shows.

"Johnny has tried to find 'the one' through dating apps, in grocery stores, and, yes, even on blind dates. But he’s had trouble forming anything beyond a 'really surface level' connection, so he’s coming to Love Is Blind to tune out all other distractions and dig deep," his bio on the Netflix website says.

"Independent women please come to the front, because Johnny is attracted to people who 'stand on their own two feet.' He’s also hoping his forever partner will join him on the slopes — he’s an avid snowboarder who hits the mountains almost every weekend — and in the skies, as he has dreams of learning how to fly a plane."

The first six episodes of "Love Is Blind" have been released as of press time.

