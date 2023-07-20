24-Year-Old Motorcyclist Killed, Minivan Driver Airlifted In Rt. 202 Crash: Police

The Raritan Township man collided with the minivan on the southbound side near the intersection with Holland Brook Road in Branchburg Township around 3:35 p.m., Somerset County Prosecutor John P. McDonald said alongside local officials.

He was found severely injured and later pronounced dead. His name was being withheld out of respect for the family’s privacy.

The minivan driver — a 33-year-old Flemington woman — was extricated and flown to a nearby hospital via NJSP MedEvac.

Route 202 South was closed from Old York Road through Whiton Road until around 7:45 p.m., and southbound traffic was diverted to Old York Road.

The cause of the crash was being investigated by Branchburg Police and the Somerset County Prosecutor's Office Crash Analysis Reconstruction Team. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Branchburg Police Department at (908) 526-3830 or use the STOPit app.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Somerset and receive free news updates.