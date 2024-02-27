Mostly Cloudy 63°

$14K In Meth Found On Belleville Man On Route 206 In Somerset County: Prosecutor

A 63-year-old Belleville man was arrested and charged after he was found with five ounces of meth following an investigation, authorities said.

 Photo Credit: Somerset County Prosecutors Office
Sam Barron

Members of the Somerset County Prosecutor's Office's Organized Crime and Narcotics Task Force learned Clemente Lozano would be arriving in the area in a black Lexus sedan with methamphetamine on Tuesday, Jan. 23 at 5:30 p.m. at a specific location in Bridgewater, Somerset County Prosecutor John McDonald said.

Lozano was seen traveling south on Route 202/206 and a motor vehicle stop was initiated at Route 206 and Bell Avenue in Raritan, authorities said. As a result, officers seized approximately five ounces of methamphetamine, worth $14,200, authorities said.

Lozano was charged with possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute, authorities said. Lozano was lodged in the Somerset County Jail pending a detention hearing in this matter, authorities said.

