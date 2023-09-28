Visitor, 68, Injured In Kessler Elevator Accident

Police are trying to determine what exactly happened the early evening of Sept. 28, said Police Capt. John Zotollo, the officer in charge of the department.

The victim, of Cedar Grove, was ridingthe elevator with his son, having visited a relative at the Market Street facility, when the door opened and his arm and leg got stuck between floors, the captain said.

"The cause is unknown at this time," Zotollo said shortly before 9:30 p.m.

The Saddle Brook Volunteer Ambulance Corps took the victim to Hackensack University Medical Center, he said.

Responders at the scene said at least one and possibly two tourniquets were applied.

“All Saddle Brook first responders and all surrounding agencies worked together to help this patient during this very stressful incident," Zotollo said.

"Our fire department should be commended for their successful rescue of this patient," the captain said. "I want to thank ALL of the agencies for their response and assistance.”These included Saddle Brook's police, firefighters, Office of Emergency Management., as well as firefighters from Hackensack, Garfield, Elmwood Park and Rochelle Park.

