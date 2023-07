Jonathan Barrios, 27, remained held in the Bergen County Jail on Monday following his arrest on sexual assault and child endangerment charges on Friday, July 14.

Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella said Midland Park police notified members of his Special Victims Unit about the allegations and together they investigated.

The prosecutor thanked borough police for their assistance.

