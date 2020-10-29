Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
COVID-19: Bergen County Middle-High School Reports Positive Case

Cecilia Levine
Saddle Brook Middle/High School
Saddle Brook Middle/High School Photo Credit: Google Maps

Another Bergen County school is reporting a positive COVID-19 case.

An individual at the Saddle Brook Middle/High School who tested positive was last in the building on Tuesday, Oct. 20, Superintendent Danielle M. Shanley said.

Officials were notified on Oct. 24. It was not clear if the individual was a student or staff member.

Close contacts were notified and instructed to quarantine. Students under quarantine would be learning remotely.

