COVID-19: Bergen County Middle-High School Reports Positive Case

Another Bergen County school is reporting a positive COVID-19 case.

An individual at the Saddle Brook Middle/High School who tested positive was last in the building on Tuesday, Oct. 20, Superintendent Danielle M. Shanley said.

Officials were notified on Oct. 24. It was not clear if the individual was a student or staff member.

Close contacts were notified and instructed to quarantine. Students under quarantine would be learning remotely.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.