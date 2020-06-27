Shots Fired Into Two Cars In Saddle Brook

SEE ANYTHING? Someone fired several shots into two vehicles in Saddle Brook early Saturday, said police who sought the public's help finding whomever was responsible.

Residents on Hutter Street thought they’d heard fireworks when three holes were fired into one vehicle and two into another, Police Chief Robert Kugler said.

The Bergen County Sheriff’s Bureau of Criminal Identification recovered ballistic evidence for examination, he said.

Anyone who may have witnessed the shootings or has home surveillance video or other information that can help identify those responsible is asked to contact Saddle Brook police: (201) 843-7000.

