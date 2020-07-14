Police: Elmwood Park Man Beats Parents, Spits On Police Who Rescue Them, Claims He Has COVID

An Elmwood Park man who was pummeling both of his parents when police kicked in his front door turned on the officers – kicking and spitting on them while claiming he had the coronavirus, authorities said.

His mother was trying to dial 911 when Slava Pozniakov, 49, snatched the phone and began punching her, Police Chief Michael Foligno said.

When her husband tried to stop him, Pozniakov began beating him, as well, the chief said.

The mother got to another phone and called a relative who notified police, he said.

Pozniakov – who records show has a criminal history that includes arrests for harassment and violating court orders -- opened the door of the 16th Avenue apartment when responding officers knocked around 6 p.m. Sunday.

He then “immediately slammed the door in their faces and locked it,” Foligno said. “The officers could hear what sounded like screaming coming from inside.”

They forced their way and found Pozniakov blocking a staircase that led to where the parents were on the second floor, the chief said.

He fought with the officers, kicking them in the legs and stomach and spitting in the face of one of them, claiming he had COVID, Foligno said.

After subduing and arresting Pozniakov, officers went upstairs and found mother and the father, who had bruises and a cut behind his ear, Foligno said.

Police charged Pozniakov with three counts of aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer, two each of making terroristic threats, simple assault and spitting on law enforcement officers, and one each of resisting arrest and obstruction.

They sent him for an evaluation while in custody at New Bridge Medical Center in Paramus, where he remained Tuesday. A first appearance in Central Judicial Processing Court in Hackensack was being scheduled.

