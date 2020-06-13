HEROES: Couple From Englewood, Teaneck Save Saddle Brook Residents From Fire

Doorbells ringing in the middle of the night startled sleeping residents of a Saddle Brook neighborhood.

What the sleepy-eyed homeowners found at 1:30 a.m. Saturday were two good Samaritans who'd been driving by and saw some trees on fire.

The couple first dialed 911, then made sure residents in the Midland Avenue townhouse community were aware of the danger.

Firefighters doused the flames before they could spread to the homes.

"These are two great people, extremely polite and genuinely nice," resident Michael Sarao said.

Residents didn't get their full names, but they wanted to be sure that Thomas from Teaneck and Donna from Englewood know how truly grateful they are.

"We were all in bed," Sarao said. "If they hadn't seen it, or stopped, it could have done so much more damage. They saved me and my neighbors from what could have been a real tragedy.

"These two are heroes in our book."

