'Uninamigable': Saddle Brook HS Student Battling Cancer Again

A community in Bergen County is rallying for a 16-year-old boy battling cancer.

Colin Stern, a sophomore at Saddle Brook High School, was diagnosed with Acute Lymphocytic Leukemia (ALL) when he was 20 months old, according to a GoFundMe account launched by a Peggy Dressel Pappas.

"After 3 ½ years of grueling treatment, he finally went into remission," the page reads.

"[Eleven] years later, in an extremely rare occurrence, Colin’s leukemia has returned. This sudden, devastating news has changed the course of their family’s life forever."

The GoFundMe had raised more than $31,000 as of April 8.

Colin is facing at least two years of aggressive treatment, causing his mom to cut her work time to care for him.

His peers are doing what they can to keep his spirits high. Last month, the Falcons' football team presented him with a signed jersey.

"No child or parent should ever have to endure a tragedy like this, but to go through it twice is absolutely unimaginable," Pappas writes. "Let’s help them by giving this family one less thing to worry about so they can focus on nothing but the fight ahead."

